DELAWARE - State Police and the Department of Health and Social Services announced on Friday that Kent County is now seeing suspected drug overdoses that require intubation and a level of care seen in Sussex County during its recent overdose spike.
The total suspected overdose deaths for Kent and Sussex counties has risen to five as troopers say toxicology tests are pending to confirm two additional cases.
The agency says Kent County suspected overdoses were not included in previous safety updates, but the data is now being included due to recent similarities with the Sussex County cases.
According to troopers, there have been 42 suspected overdoses in Kent County since April 26 and to date, there have been 83 suspected overdoses in Sussex County.
DHSS and DSP continue to urge the public to exercise extreme caution, refrain from consuming unknown substances, and avoid illegal drugs altogether.