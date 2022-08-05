SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- The original Nicola Pizza on 1st Street has been known for decades as one of the pizza spots along the coast. But get ready for barbecue to run in.
Bethany Blues will be bringing a third location named "Downtown Blues" to Downtown Rehoboth Beach.
Director of Operations Zachary Warner is confident Rehoboth will enjoy what Bethany Blues has to offer.
"I think that that Rehoboth market is in need of something that Bethany Blues has to offer," Warner said. "We do a tremendous amount of carry out business in our Bethany Beach location as well as something that we are trying to do in our Lewes location and we think it would be a great fit for downtown Rehoboth."
Some people like Troy Wolfington of Falls Church, Virginia are still having trouble accepting that Nicola is leaving the city and making the road trip up to Lewes.
"When I come off the boardwalk and walk on Rehoboth Avenue, I really like their pizza and I don't go up to where they are moving to very often," Wolfington said. "So I'm going to miss having them very conveniently located right here.
As for the Rehoboth Avenue location, there have been reports that the owners of Zogg's and The Wheelhouse are moving in, but they declined to comment for our story.
What else is new along the coast? For Dewey Beach visitors, Ed's Chicken is making a comeback. It's going to be served at the new Starboard Claw restaurant.
It has been nearly six years since a drunk driver drove into Ed's Chicken and Crabs causing it to later burst into flames.
Starboard Owner Steve Montgomery says discussions have taken place between he and Ed and that he is very excited to see his chicken being served at the Claw.
Nicola Pizza On the Avenue is expected to close around Labor Day while the Lewes location is expected to be up and running by October.