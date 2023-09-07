MILFORD, Del. - The city of Milford is considering building a new park on 19 acres of farmland off of S. Rehoboth Blvd.
Milford Parks and Recreation Director Brad Dennehy says while plans for the park are preliminary, the city is submitting an application to DNREC next week to fund it. Dennehy hopes construction of the park will start in the next year.
James Brown, who lives in a house that backs into that land, has some concerns about the park being built so close to his home.
"I'd like to see maybe some sort of barrier between the park and my property. I'm not sure if that's possible," says Brown.
Preliminary drawings for the park include a playground, open multi-use fields, a bike path that wraps around the area, and walking paths.
William Freeman who lives in Milford believes the park will give his three kids more opportunities to make friends in the community.
"Kids don't know where other kids are around here. They just know the TV and video games. We don't know what our neighbors are like. That's what I would look forward to," says Freeman.