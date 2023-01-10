New Park Project Underway in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md- Just a neighborhood park with basketball courts, skate park and a jungle gym.
Plans are in the works to reconstruct Bayside Park into the Downtown Recreation Complex.
For Roland Gjidede whose family lives across the street from the park, he is ready for the change, "It's a good thing about the town, a lot of kids playing around, definitely needs to be renewed."
There have been delays in this project with costs to get started being higher than expected but progress has been made
At today's Mayor and City Council meeting at City Hall the council heard bids from electrical companies to take on the Downtown Recreation Complex. The bids will be decided on at a later date but it is one step closer to getting the project up and running.
Ocean City Manager Terry McGean said besides a couple design contracts the project is moving in the right direction, "We have the big pieces, the biggest expense was the site work, we are awarding that contract and we will be starting work in March."
But some people like John Barr think the changes need to happen ASAP--as he says the current skate park situation is a nuisance, "Well the skaters on the boardwalk, do make a lot of noise and a lot of times they come up the steps of the condominiums and they skate down and make a heck of a lot of noise, sounds like a machine gun rattling off, id rather see them all at the skate park."
Ocean City's Recreation and Parks Department hopes to have the Rec Center open next year.