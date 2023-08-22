New plastic and styrofoam ban for Delaware restaurants

DELAWARE- Today, Governor Carney signed a bill that will prevent all restaurants in Delaware from using plastic cups, straws, plates and utensils, as well as styrofoam containers.
Some restaurants have already started the switch because they want to be more environmentally conscious.
Lizzie Wood, an assistant manager at Surf Bagel, talked about the restaurants use of paperware.
"So we use paper products for all of our to go containers, to-go bags, all of our coffee cups. We have not used plastic in quite some time."
The bill has restaurants divided in Delaware. Mr. P's pizzeria in Lewes, currently uses half plastic, half paper. The assistant manager, Kyli Doyon, expressed some concern about moving to all paper.
"I think its inconvenient to the patrons because the paper gets soggy and it does not work as well as the plastic," Doyon said to CoastTV.
Delaware restaurants will have two years to make the switch since the restrictions do not go into affect until July 1, 2025. Prepackaged items, like juice boxes are and acceptation to the rules, as well as hospitals.