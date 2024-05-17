DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Division of Public Health is partnering with DelDOT to promote sun safety among outdoor workers. This initiative, part of DelDOT’s Safety Awareness Week, focuses on educating employees on skin cancer prevention and detection.
The collaboration kicks off at the DelDOT campus from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on May 20, where DPH's Cancer Prevention and Control Bureau will provide information and tips on how to stay protected while working under the sun. DPH experts will offer guidance on the proper use of sunscreen, the importance of reapplication and the benefits of UV-protective clothing.
According to the Delaware Cancer Registry for 2016 through 2020, melanoma is the sixth most common cancer type in Delaware and makes up approximately 6 percent of all newly diagnosed cancer cases. Delaware currently ranks tenth nationally for melanoma cancer incidence.
This educational effort aligns with the recent proclamation by Governor John Carney and Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long, declaring May as Skin Cancer and Melanoma Awareness Month. Following the guidelines of the American Cancer Society, DPH advises:
- Outdoor workers to use sunscreen with a SPF of 30 or higher
- Apply it every two hours between 10 a.m. and 4p.m., when UV rays are most intense
- To wear protective gear such as sunglasses and lip balm.