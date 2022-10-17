New Proposed Civil Offense Ordinance In Lewes

LEWES, Del.- A new proposed civil offense ordinance aims to keep small offenses off of citizens' criminal record.
As of right now, committing small offenses like failing to bring in your trash can or failing to mow your lawn could end up as a criminal offense.
The new ordinance would treat these kinds of offenses much like a traffic ticket- pay a fine or challenge it in court.
Locals like Pat Farina say that this needs to change.
"It should be a civil penalty, not a criminal penalty," he said.
The ordinance is in very early stages. The next discussion is expected to take place at an October 27th workshop.