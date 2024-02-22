DELAWARE - The Delaware State Fire Prevention Commission has announced new rules to improve how firefighters are trained in Delaware. This update is all about making sure firefighters are well-prepared to keep people safe.
Before these rules were set, lots of meetings happened with people who know a lot about fighting fires. They talked about what needs to change to make training better. After lots of discussion, they came up with new training requirements that everyone agreed on. These new rules were checked by legal experts and then shared online for people to see and comment on for a month.
The main goal of these changes is to make sure that firefighters in Delaware are some of the best-trained in the country. Good training means firefighters can do their jobs better, which makes everyone safer.
One of the big changes is setting up basic training standards for all firefighters in Delaware. This was important because, before, there wasn't a clear rule about what basic training should include. Now, there are also special training rules for fire officers, who are the leaders in firefighting teams.
To give everyone enough time to get used to the new rules, the commission decided to wait 11 months before making them official. During this time, the Delaware State Fire School offered classes to help firefighters meet the new requirements. Over 144 firefighters took these classes last year.
Here are some of the new rules:
- Fire chiefs and other fire officers have to follow certain training standards.
- When firefighters practice putting out real fires, experts from the Delaware State Fire School have to check and supervise everything.
- If there's a real emergency, like a firefighter getting hurt, the person in charge has to make sure the right authorities are told.
- All firefighting gear must meet the latest safety standards.
- Firefighters who lead teams or manage emergency scenes need to have specific training.
The commission is thankful for everyone who helped make these new training rules, including the Delaware Volunteer Firemen's Association and the Delaware State Fire Chiefs Association. These changes are all about making sure firefighters have the best training to keep them and the people they protect safe.