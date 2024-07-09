REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The new Rehoboth Beach Patrol Station that is currently under construction is drawing differing opinions as challenges have arose just months in and is over budget due to these problems.
J.D. Bartlett, the project manager for the city's construction management firm, said the two-story building is about $550,000 over budget due to subsurface challenges but is still expected to be completed in spring 2025. The city has said the station is primarily for lifeguards, though it includes restrooms and a medical station for visitors.
The active construction sight has drawn in a number of interested visitors, peeking through to see what's being done.
"We went to a couple of bathrooms on the boardwalk and the women's line always seemed so much longer than the men's line, so maybe more stalls," said visitor Jake Harwas as he shared his hopes and expectations for the project.
"We were a little surprised that they were actually doing this in-season," said Scott Shelley, a visitor who heard about the project this morning. "The fact that they closed all of these places down, when you can see that everybody is out on the beach, seems to be a concern."
Shelley continued to share that he doesn't expect any government project to be under budget, and wouldn't understand why anyone would be surprised by the additional funding.
Safety has been a concern recently in Rehoboth Beach, following a sexual assault that took place on the beach. Lewes resident Patricia Jackson shared she would feel more safe with the new patrol station in place.
"I would feel more safe with the patrol right here, clearly visible." Despite the project facing challenges and going over budget, Jackson said she is all for it.