Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/2 NM or less. * WHERE...Portions of our Atlantic coastal waters from about Barnegat Inlet, New Jersey south through Fenwick Island Delaware, as well as lower Delaware Bay waters. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Confidence is not high enough, at the moment, to run the advisory through the entire night. But it is possible that it will need be extended in time later this evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. &&