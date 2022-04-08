DELAWARE-- As the First State prepares to explore the possibility of entering the growing offshore wind industry, a new report outlining opportunities and challenges for the state, hopes to better inform leaders on their decisions moving forward.
Wind turbines have been a major point of discussion for several beach towns on Delmarva.
The 51-page report published in late February provides insights into current market conditions and pricing. It was prepared by University of Delaware researchers for the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC), and it hopes to encourage the state to continue on its target of achieving 40% renewable energy by 2035.
"We can do that, but we have to do it, like I said, in a responsible way that doesn't interfere with the Atlantic Flyway along Delaware, doesn't interfere with the horseshoe crab population, which is unique to our Delaware coastline, and doesn't interfere with the endangered species of the North Atlantic Right Whale," said Paul Breger, chariman for Fenwick Island's Environmental Committee.
In the past, some leaders on the coast, like Fenwick Island Mayor Vicki Carmean, have publicly expressed strong opposition to such projects.
"I have my own personal opinion about the wind turbines projects," said Mayor Carmean in an email to WRDE News. "However, the town has passed a more formal, in-depth resolution about its position."
Breger said that while they support initiatives on green energy and minimizing carbon output, community leaders must do it in a responsible way.
Last year, DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin wrote to ask researchers of the University of Delaware's Special Initiative on Offshore Wind to conduct an analysis of market trends, economic viability, supply chain and workforce-development.
"It is important for us to continue to develop renewable energy sources," Garvin said. "Delaware is the lowest-lying state in the country, we are seeing the impacts."
According to DNREC, among the report's findings:
- "Projected offshore wind power prices fall within the range of wholesale power being purchased for Delaware now"
- "Such wind power costs less than half of the state’s current electricity supply when the costs of health and climate impacts are included"
- "Health damage from polluting power plants is very real, as are health savings from adding renewable energy"
Breger said there are details that leaders have yet to consider, years down the road if Delaware decides to move forward with any kind of offshore wind turbine project.
"Twenty years later, if they break down, who's going to take care of cleaning up that?" he questioned. "The historical records show that once the turbines are non-functional, there's no effort to take them down, remove them...what supports one of those turbines is a huge infrastructure in the water."
Garvin however, said they will tackle that aspect if and when the time comes.
"I think there'll be a few more steps before we get to a definitive thumbs up, thumbs down on what we're going to do, but again, this was a very helpful piece of information for us to have," he said.
The report does not address all of the options put forward by the Offshore Wind Working Group, which was created by Gov. John Carney in 2017.
In addition, DNREC said they will continue to study and evaluate all the options and technical challenges involved in connecting offshore wind to the power grid.