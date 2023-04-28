New Report Shares Frightening Data In Overdoses

DELAWARE- The fight against the opioid epidemic in Delaware seems to be a never ending battle.
Now a report shows some startling statistics when it comes to fentanyl.
According to a new state report, fentanyl was in 92% of Delaware overdose deaths in 2020. The report also states many people become addicted to opioids after being put on them for chronic pain.
David Baugh, who is the co-founder of Square One, Inc. in Seaford, says the news is sad- but not surprising.
"We've seen, you know, people lose their battle with addiction and we see people become victorious," he said. "But the battles that are lost, it's it's hard. And fentanyl has been a big piece of that."
The report urges non-opioid treatment management for those in pain. It also says there must be more mental health options.
The report states that 83% of the sample size suffered from depression, and half suffered from anxiety.
Jill Fredel with Attack Addiction says fentanyl can simply kill you- even with an extremely tiny amount.
"We are losing so many people to overdoses," she said. "Fentanyl is just so toxic. Think about it- it's 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine."
But Baugh says there is always hope.
"You know, there's no shame. We all make mistakes. We've all messed up. I've almost been dead. I can't tell you how many times... but I'm still here."