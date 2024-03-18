DELAWARE - The Department of Agriculture announced on Monday that the Delaware Council on Farm & Food Policy is accepting new grant applications as part of Cycle 3 of the First State Food System Program.
The department says the program offers funding to Delaware farmers and a diverse range of food supply chain entities. The goal of the money awarded to is help local entities expand their capacity, coordinate with partners in their communities, and do their part to build resilience in Delaware’s food system.
The Council says it will devote a portion of Cycle 3 funds to prioritize projects addressing food aggregation, cold storage, or transportation activities.
The funding for this program is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act.
All applicants have to register online at SAM.gov and provide a Unique Entity ID (UEI) before they're eligible to receive any funding.
The online application is available at https://delcf.org/grants.