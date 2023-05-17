LEWES, Del. - A new sculpture will soon be coming to Canalfront Park in Lewes. The City of Lewes Public Art Commission announced Tuesday that a new work called "The Gathering" will be installed in the park next week and will remain there until October.
The sculpture is large and abstract, made of wide cylinders of weathering steel. Its title suggests that the park and Lewes as a whole are places where people come together.
"The Public Art Commission continues to bring contemporary world class art to Lewes, raising our profile as an arts destination," the Public Art Commission said.
The artist behind the work is Dewitt Godfrey, an American artist known for his large abstract public sculptures of banded steel. He has received fellowships from organizations like the National Endowment for the Arts, the New York Foundation for the Arts, and the Japan Foundation Artist's Fellowship. Godfrey has been commissioned to create art in cities throughout the country.
His works are grounded in responding to the environment, both in the physical site of his projects and in the geometry of the natural world. Godfrey has previously taken inspiration from things like seashells and honeycombs.
"His themes seem a great fit for Lewes, as we are surrounded by a rich and rare ecosystem," said the commission.
This installation is supported in part by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts. More information on art in Lewes can be found by contacting publicartlewes@gmail.com.