LEWES, Del.- Walking around Lewes, you might notice a new addition to George H.P. Smith Park. Lewes Public Arts commissioned three large sculptures, that the artist calls the Squirt Series.
The artist behind the work is Vivien Collens. She was a painter for most of her artistic career. Over the past few years, she found a passion in welding and sculpting.
She calls the series of sculptures the Squirt Series, because they are fluid-like and looks like the color is shooting from the ground. They bring a bright pop of color to the park. Collens says she hopes when people walk by, the sculptures bring them joy.
It starts with heavy steel plates to hold the metal sculpture down. Then, what Collens calls stems are placed on stop. Large, rounded strips of metal are then placed inside of tubes up top, and drilled in.
The bright pink-purple sculptures will be in the park through the summer. Lewes Public Arts is working on bringing two more sculptures to Lewes in the next few weeks.
To view more of Vivien Collens work, visit her website.