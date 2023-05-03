New Security Camera Signage Up in Dewey Beach

DEWEY BEACH, Del. - New signage is up to identify security cameras in Dewey Beach.
Dewey Beach Town Manager Bill Zolper said the signs are to promote safety and transparency.
"The cameras are there but we don't think our visitors and our residents know they are there sometimes," Zolper said.
The overall goal of the cameras is to encourage better behavior and reduce littering.
"We are hoping that by identifying and letting them know the cameras are there it may curb some of the activities that happen late at night," he said.
The signage was about a $4,000 investment by the town.