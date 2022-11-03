FENWICK ISLAND, Del.- It's a feeling some parents know all too well, when you turn around and your child is gone. But new beach signs could give parents some peace of mind.
The Fenwick Island Beach Committee is looking to get large signs printed that will be put on beaches and dune crossing. Each sign will be a different marine animal.
Children remember signs and pictures better than official street names.
"Parents will be able to say 'Junior, here is the sign! Let's get a picture of you next to it!' And then it just helps with them knowing if they get lost they can tell a person 'I saw a dolphin as I came over'", said Jacque Napolitano, with Fenwick Island Beach Committee.
The signs will be about four-feet tall and 18 inches wide. The goal is to have 12 of them installed before Memorial Day 2023.