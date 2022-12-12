LEWES, Del. - SODELO, the Southern Delaware Orchestra, decked the halls Saturday in Lewes for its second ever concert.
The event took place at 2 p.m. at the Jane Clifton Ashford Center at Camp Arrowhead. The ensemble played a mix of classical works, with selections from Handel's Messiah, and holiday favorites, like Sleigh Ride. In addition to the string orchestra, attendees enjoyed the voices of two soloists and were able to join in, themselves, with a Christmas carol sing-along. After the performance, guests were treated to a reception of baked goods and winners from the gift basket raffle fundraiser were announced.
Over 350 people were in attendance for the free concert.
SODELO is a relatively new string orchestra established in the spring of 2022 and is comprised of over 40 musicians. The ensemble is the first orchestra to make southern Delaware home. SODELO Cofounder and Board President Steve Greifer shared that the group's mission is to provide a welcoming environment for performers in southern Delaware to learn and perform classical music for the community and to enhance the richness of the arts and cultural offerings of the region.
The orchestra was started when Greifer posted on social media in February looking for local musicians with whom he could play chamber music. The response was much greater than imagined. Eva DelGallo, a retired school orchestra director and current vice president of the SODELO board, jumped in to help get everyone organized. The orchestra held its first rehearsal on May 3 and gave its first concert in July at Bethel United Methodist Church to a full house and a standing ovation.
Greifer shared that the success of a music group is really in the leadership. "Eva had the idea of reaching out to Jim Anderson, who is the director of orchestral activities at the University of Delaware, to see if he might help us," said Greifer. "Our original idea was to see if he had any students who might want to work with us, but after we talked to him for about 15 or 20 minutes, it turned out that he wanted to be our music director. He drives 90 minutes each way every Tuesday night for our rehearsals. It's really been a great inspiration for everybody."
Many involved with the orchestra have shared that the group is as much about creating community as it is about creating good music.
“The thing about SODELO is that it’s really two communities at one time. The original idea was to get people together to be able to play music and to be part of a community orchestra. Everyone has gotten to know each other, everybody’s come together," said Greifer.
"We’ve also really found a great audience here in Southern Delaware. People have come out to enjoy the concerts, people have volunteered to help us put the concerts on, and we’ve raised funds in the community. It’s really been such a warm, wonderful community feeling on both the stage side of the orchestra and also I hope, and it seems, on the audience side.”
While the ensemble is just getting started, members say that it's here to stay. Future concert dates are already in the works and the orchestra is hoping to expand in the future.
“We spend a lot of time growing audiences but we want to continue to grow the orchestra," Greifer said. "So, even if you haven’t played for 30 years, if music was at some point an important part of your life or you want it to be an important part of your life now, or even just a hobby, come on out and play with us and we will welcome you with open arms.”
For more information on upcoming performances and ways to support or join SODELO, visit their website www.sodelomusic.org.