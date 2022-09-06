New Study Reveals Economic Impact of Inland Bays

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - A study from the Delaware center for inland bays and key-log economics stating the bays are a very valuable asset to Sussex county.
A new study showed that the inland bays contribute $4.5 billion to the local economy.
"And I think what this study does is clearly show that we have a very important economic asset here with these water bodies." said co-author of the report from the Delaware Center for Inland Bays, Chris Bason.
The study also revealed that over 10,000 building permits were issued in Sussex county between 2017 and 2020. While the inland bays are contributing billions of dollars to the local economy, oyster farmers say pollution is still an issue and that without that being addressed, we can see that number start to go down.
Oyster Farmer, Steve Friend said, "Is it good for the economy to have all the people that come here and the thousands of boats that go out on Rehoboth Bay and Indian River? Well sure it is, it's good for the economy, but look what it's done to our waters."
Friend grew up farming oysters with his family. Now, after retiring, he has started farming again in an effort to improve the water quality of the bays.
"What we're doing is putting oysters out there that will actually filter fifty gallons of water per day, each oyster will do up to that." said Friend.
It's a win-win situation for the business and the water. But Bason says it is up to the public to get more help to clean the bays.
"We have wonderful fisheries out here and wonderful places to boat and swim and that's reflected in the numbers of this report. I think by doing that people will connect with the resource and understand it more and the more you understand something the more you're going to love it." said Bason.
The Delaware Center for Inland Bays hopes to use this study to push policy that will help improve water quality in the bays.