FENWICK ISLAND, Del.— On Wednesday, the Fenwick Island Business Development Committee discussed plans to hand-deliver two surveys for fresh ideas on how to bring more business to the town.
The first will ask people about what services are most needed, while the other will ask business owners about subletting—or leasing their empty parking lots to food trucks which would let families grab food right next to the beach.
People in Fenwick Island also say they could use more doctors offices, coffee shops and year-round restaurants, but one factor affecting current businesses in Fenwick Island is short staffing not just in the off-season.
"Every business that i know down here is really having issues getting full-time employees. if they can get kids come down here to work in the summer, which used to be the norm, but for some reason is not anymore, that would help a lot," Barbara Keating, who for the past 30 years has lived in Fenwick Island and Maryland, said.
The committee also discussed implementing crosswalk lights and a lower speed limit, and the next Fenwick Island Business Development meeting has not been decided.