Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 6 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A wind shift from southwest to west- northwest is expected Friday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&