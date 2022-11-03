New Sussex Central High School Breaks Ground

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Ground was broken for the new Sussex Central high school today. The new building will be right next to the old one.
This construction comes in response to an overcrowding issue at the high school that has been ongoing for years. The school is roughly six hundred students over capacity right now.
The new Sussex Central will almost double the size of the current school.
Principal Bradley Layfield says the new building matches the growing district.
"All you got to do is drive around the Millsboro and Georgetown areas and it seems that every six months there's another development going up," he said. "Just as there's an impact on the roads and the traffic, there's also an impact on schools."
Teachers like Jordan Marvel say that his students are often late to class because of the overcrowded hallways.
"They use some colorful language to describe people getting in their way and then you got to remind them you don't talk that way," he said, laughing. " But it takes them longer to get to their classrooms."
Construction on the 160 million dollar project has already begun. The school is on track to be finished for the 2025 school year.