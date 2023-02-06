New Therapy Dog Comes to the Ocean City Fire Department

OCEAN CITY, Md.- The newest member of the Ocean City Fire Department is a four legged puppy named Max.
J'annah Harmon who was at the press conference with her school Ocean City Elementary said, "They need someone like Max here because I feel like Max is very kind."
But Max did not get recruited solely on his looks, he is a trained therapy dog.
Ian Spice who is a firefighter at OCFD and the second dog handler for Max said, "It will bring the fire department community together and all first responders together and be able to kind of provide some comfort for those who experienced traumatic events."
All this to no extra cost to the town, Ryan Whittington, firefighter and first dog handler said, "The therapy dog program for the town is being funded through community donations, it can't have a fiscal impact to the town's budget. so community members have stepped up and allowed us to actually get max the fire house."
Max is trained to obey commands, assist people with disabilities and help build ties with the community especially kids.
Ian Spice spoke on the impact he hopes Max has, "When firefighters have when we have our full gear on we're a little threatening and fire prevention helps with that for them to see us wearing that. But again, bridging that gap with a cute dog a cute puppy is going to help solidify that that bridge between us of not being so scary."
Some kids know that Max is much more than a dog, Alex Perrin who was also at the press conference and attends Seaside Christian Academy in Ocean City said, "Yes, because also for therapy and blind people because the fire department does much more than actually just putting out fires."
J'annah Harmon just loves dogs no matter what they do, she said, "I'd rather be with more like, be with the world that's like more dogs and humans. It's just, I love dogs."
The fire department said Max is not just a dog for the fire department, he's for the entire community. They plan on taking him around to different schools and different community events.
If you would like to donate to the therapy dog program at OCFD you can at OCFDMAX.com.