DELAWARE - A new partnership between the State of Delaware and the National Child Identification Program was announced Wednesday. It aims to better identify and locate missing children in Delaware.
According to Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long, the new program will provide 156,000 at-home child ID kits to Delaware families starting this year.
The ID kits will feature an inkless fingerprint solution, DNA storage, a place for medical/dental records, and a section to provide details about a child’s physical description.
According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 58 children were reported missing in Delaware in 2022.
Hall-Long says the ID kits will be distributed to K-12 students starting May 24, 2023.