New Torbet Exhibit Opens at Milford Museum

MILFORD, Del. - Major General Alfred T.A. Torbert was a union solider in the Civil War who lived in Milford.
A new exhibit of the historical figure is now open at the Milford Museum, but it is not the first time he has been notably mentioned here.
"We have always recognized General Torbert here at the Milford Museum because of our large statue outside. We had a previous board member who just was fascinated by the general and by his involvement with the Civil War." said the Museum's Executive Director Claudia Leister.
Many of Torbert's personal items were collected over the years by interested locals like Dr.Gary Wray who wrote his University of Delaware Master's Thesis on him. Another is Marvin Schelhouse, the original inspiration behind the statue of Torbert outside of the museum. Lastly, Kay Sue and Howard Hardesty who donated Torbert's traveling trunk that was found in their Bridgeville home when the General briefly lived there.
Some of the more intriguing items of this collection are never before seen photographs from his wedding and his headshot from West Point. There is also a code locked liquor glass on display.
"One thing I love about my job is seeing new things walk in the door because everyday you never know who's going to come in and say 'well do you want this' and then I get excited over it! We're trying to tell Milford's story and it takes all of these bits and pieces to do that." said Leister.
If you would like to visit Major General Torbert or any of the other exhibits at the Milford Museum, you can do so between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.