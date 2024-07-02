New townhouse development proposed in Lewes

LEWES, Del. - The Oscar H Jr. and Thelma Warrington Trustees submitted a Preliminary Land Use Service (PLUS) application on May 31, 2024 for Townhouses in Lewes.
The PLUS application reviews all state agencies at the start of land development and can help identify potential developmental impacts.
Going by the project name Overfall Preserve, the development will contain 90 townhouse units with amenities such as active and passive recreation sites and a clubhouse with a pool.
According to the PLUS application, the Overfall Preserves market is aimed at entry-level and market-rate homeowners.
Property Owner Sue Ann Newsham (Warrington) signed off on the PLUS application on June 3, 2024. The location of the development will be on the East Side of Savannah Road near Beebe Healthcare.