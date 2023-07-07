LEWES, Del. - A new light on Route 24 and Mulberry Knoll Road creates reaction among neighbors and commuters.
The light was installed by DelDOT to improve traffic flow at the intersection. Many commuters said they struggle to get off of Mulberry Knoll onto Route 24.
Lloyd Purcell lives on Mulberry Knoll Road just before the light. He said it will only cause more congestion,
"I think it's going to generate a backup on this road - I've seen it from one end of the road to the other end."
However some people think this new light will help people make left turns and stop long waits for a break in traffic.
"We need more traffic lights! I hope that everyone loves this one so much that they start putting them in at Robinsonville and other places!" said Nancy Wood who travels Route 24 frequently.
Wood also thinks the light will slow drivers down by the nearby schools: Love Creek Elementary and Beacon Middle.
"There's been a lot of traffic on route 24 and it makes it really hard for our clients to get in and out here," said Salon Owner Jessica Carter, "-at least today for a Friday it looks like there's less congestion than normal."
DelDOT says that more roadwork for this project will take place just down the street on the west side of the school entrances of Love Creek Elementary School and Beacon Middle School. That is expected to be completed by next year.