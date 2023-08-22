New traffic light coming to dangerous intersection in Lewes

LEWES, Del. - A new traffic light is set to go in where Minos Conaway Road and Route 9 meet. This intersection has been the sight of a lot of car accidents this year, including one where three family members died on Christmas Eve.
Rick Nelson who heard the Christmas Eve accident happen from his house said it's a dangerous spot,
"It was sad, but it wasn't unexpected because that's a very bad intersection because people get very impatient when they're waiting on Minos Conaway to make a left onto route 9. You're there for a long long time and you decide, 'I think I'm going to take a chance'."
The Christmas Eve accident was caused when a stolen car blasted through the intersection and while that's not something anyone can prepare for, Nelson thinks even in that rare circumstance a traffic light might have helped.
"Perhaps if there were a light there, the people who were hit, maybe they would've been stopped at a red light while this person that stole that car went by. Who knows? You really don't know but I think 100% it will be safer." said Nelson.
While a light may help improve things where these two roads intersect, the people who live nearby say it's not the only thing that should be changed.
"When you're going down there, if you want to turn, the bushes and trees are in the way and you know... you're taking your chance. They should trim them back." said Debby Gunnet.
Roadwork at this intersection will begin next week, August 28, and will cause lane closures but ultimately the goal is to make the road safer for everyone who passes through.
According to DelDOT the traffic light going at Minos Conaway Road and Route 9 is expected to be completed by mid-October.