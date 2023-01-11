BERLIN, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) says that they will be activating a new traffic signal at the intersection of US 113 (Worcester Highway) and MD 818 (Main Street) on Saturday, January 14th.
MDOT SHA says that the signal will be in flash-only mode for 72 hours to let drivers get used to its location, but by Tuesday, January 17th, it will be fully operational.
They say construction on the $100,000 signal began in October 2022, and came as a result of discussions between MDOT SHA, local elected officials, the Town of Berlin, and its citizens. According to MDOT SHA, traffic analysis showed that a signal would improve safety of both drivers and pedestrians at that location.
They say nearly 20,000 cars and trucks use the intersection every day.
“Safety is our top priority, and we are grateful for the discussions we’ve had with citizens and the Town of Berlin to move this project forward,” MDOT SHA Administrator Tim Smith said. “This will improve the safety of this intersection for motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists.”