LEWES, Del. - A new traffic signal will soon become active at Route 24 and Mulberry Knoll Road.
Some neighbors say this new stop light will help make driving in this area smoother, but not every neighbor is convinced. DelDOT says the new signal will help improve traffic flow and is needed as more development comes to Route 24.
"Hopefully, it will help these little streets. You know, it's quite hard to get out when the traffic, especially in the summertime, is just unbearable," said neighbor Barbara Marini.
But others who live in the area like Bob Shipe say it will slow things down too much.
"It just slows you down. We have a traffic light down to school and when that kicks in, it just slows traffic down," he said.
The light is currently flashing yellow on Route 24 and flashing red on Mulberry Knoll Road. It will convert into a full stop light on July 6.