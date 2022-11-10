DELAWARE - In addition to being honored for their service this weekend, Veterans are now also able to carry one less ID around.
The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles announced a new indicator that can be added to a Veteran's driver license or identification card. Jana Simpler, the Director of the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles, said this is one way we can support Veterans.
"The Veteran indicator was a collaborative effort to reduce the necessity for our Veterans to obtain and carry a secondary ID, or carry a DD-214, which contains sensitive information, to prove their Veteran status," Simpler said.
Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski commented on how this can be used by Veterans. "The Veteran indicator is designed to verify an individual as a Veteran in the State of Delaware so that businesses and organizations can recognize their contributions as well."
Veterans who are updating their information or renewing their license or identification card can add the indicator at no additional charge at any DMV location. They must provide proof of military service in order to add it.
According to the DMV, this designation is not a military ID card. For more information, click here.