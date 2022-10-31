WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.- Next to Stephen Decatur High School in Berlin is where a new sports complex is slated to go.
There are potential rumblings that there is a moved designed to draw the USSSA tournament away from Salisbury and Wicomico County.
It's an event that has brought in over $180 million of revenue for the local economy since 2007.
Worcester County Commission President Joseph Mitrecic says there is a contract where Worcester County, Salisbury, and Ocean City handle parts of the event.
"We all put a certain amount of money," Mitrecic said. "We're not looking to draw the people out of Salisbury. We are just looking to enhance their experience here on the shore."
Director of Operations for USSSA East Andy Wisk says he would be open to using the new facility if it can handle a portion of the tournament.
"That adds some more luster to the event and perhaps creates some more opportunities to do things a little differently or attract more teams or try to create an even better experience for our participants and be even larger," Wisk said.
Next Tuesday, there will be an initiative on the general election ballot asking if the Worcester County Commission can cover costs to build the complex with a bond.
The People for Fiscal Responsibility disagree with using public funds.
"This right now looks like it's all public funds and we really don't think it's the best use of taxpayer's money especially given the current economic conditions," Spokesperson Slobodan Trendic said.
The general election is Tuesday, November 8. The bond issue will be under Question A on the ballot for Worcester County voters.