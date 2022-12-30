New Years Resolutions Around Sussex County

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Just as iconic as the ball dropping on New Year's Eve so are new year's resolutions.
A recent study says that Americans have a few resolutions in common, 52 percent of people say they want to exercise more right behind that eating better and losing weight.
Mike Anthony, owner of Everyone Fitness in Rehoboth Beach said, "Well for gyms in general, it's like the busiest time of the year everybody has a New Year's resolution."
And 39 percent of Americans said they want to save more money. Carter McClung, a financial planner at Blue Rock Financial Group said, "So wealth is what you don't see and in many cases, there's fundamentals of saving 50% of your income per year, right, spending less than you earn per year as a fundamental."
So with wealth being state of mind, 37 percent said they want to spend more time with family, like Kaila Dukes, "Always a good thing to shoot for, spending more time with your family and and your friends, friends are like family."
A local like like Tania Gonda only wishes for one important thing this New Years, "I just hope people are nicer to each other than they've been and they find a way to work together. Instead of constantly butting heads. I tend to be positive and see people as people. So I would hope that everybody sees people as those who matter and we all matter."