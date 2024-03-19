REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The old Capital One bank in the Walmart parking lot is being revamped to become the newest location of Nick's Mini Golf, which will include both indoor and outdoor holes.
Nick's Mini Golf currently already operates eight mini golf courses in Ocean City and other Delaware beach towns, each based on a theme like Australian, Hawaiian, or dinosaurs. The new Rehoboth Beach location, once developed, will include large animatronic pieces to transport players into a Jurassic world.
Nick's Mini Golf owner Nick Geracimos told CoastTV News he's been looking for a place to implement the indoor-outdoor concept for about five years and was excited to find a unique building with high ceilings and interesting architecture.
Work on the building has already begun, with the top portion of the outside being painted a bright orange that is visible to drivers along Route 1. The reaction to this change has been nothing short of colorful.
"I think the color of the bank is awesome. I think it's funky and it kind of draws you to it," said Cindy Edwards of Lewes. "I think it's great. Shake it up!"
"I'm not real fond of the color," said Valerie Brittingham from Rehoboth Beach. "It's quite unattractive."
Though no date has been selected yet, the course is expected to open in late spring or early summer.