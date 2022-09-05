SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- There were long lines a few minutes before Nicola Pizza opened its doors this morning.
Many people wanting to enjoy the family atmosphere inside or take home some delicious pizza from the window for the last time in Rehoboth Beach.
Owner Nick Caggiano Sr. says the move is bittersweet.
"51 years just doesn't go away in one year you know," Caggiano said. "I raised my family here. Came here with how you say just with my shirt on you know. I've been I would say kind of successful."
Customers are pretty upset that this day has arrived but they will certainly have memories to hold on to whether it's here at the original location or on the avenue.
"We come down every summer and we spend more time then we probably should in Nicola's and we go home with a case of Nic-o-bolis every summer and this is sad," Della Cronin said.
"The family atmosphere is beyond belief and the product is superior to everything around," Ken Howell said. "I just couldn't wait to get down here from Wilmington to get my pizza for Friday night and just enjoy the weekend."
Nicola's is locally famous for its Nic-o-bolis and the wall of portraits that adorned the original location and the customers ranged from happy beach goers to commanders in chief.
"Two presidents have eaten our product," Caggiano said. "We've had Chelsea Clinton eat our product. You know, to say that it's saying a heck of a lot."
One door closes. Another chapter starts. But Nick hopes the customers continue to support the restaurant as Nicola Pizza will head North to Lewes.
"I love them to death," Caggiano said. "You know, people from all walks of life. I'm going to miss a lot of them and hope to see them out at the new location."
Nicola Pizza On the Avenue will be open until 10 p.m. tonight. As for the new restaurant, it's right off of Coastal Highway northbound and is expected to be ready in the second half of October.