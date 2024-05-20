DEWEY BEACH, Del. - The Starboard is gearing up for its ninth annual Crush Out Cancer fundraiser. The event is set to take place June 1 and June 2.
The Starboard is known for making donations to a number of different causes throughout the year, including the Dewey Breast Cancer Coalition and the Rehoboth Beach Fire Department. Starboard owner, Steve "Monty" Montgomery says, "A lot of people know that we love to have a good time in the name of raising money, and part of that is also keeping the money here in Delaware and benefitting out communities directly."
The restaurant has teamed up with Cancer Support Community Delaware for the statewide event, and numerous restaurants within Sussex, Kent, and New Castle counties will be participating. The Starboard says the concept is incredibly simple, for every crush that is sold at The Starboard on June 1 and 2, $1 is donated to the organization. The crush beverage, which consists of alcohol, fresh squeezed juice and starry, comes in a number of flavors. The restaurant says participants can donate any amount to the organization by scanning their QR code.
The Starboard is known to be involved in the community through various events such as the UD Chicken Chase 5k, the Annual Running of the Bull, and Dewey goes pink.
For more information, visit Cancer Support Community Delaware.