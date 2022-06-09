GEORGETOWN, De - The Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission taking another look at the proposed Coral Lakes Subdivision on Robinsonville Rd in Lewes. Three months ago the Commission by a 4-1 vote denied the plan.
The developer Schell Brothers appealed to the County Council. Council returned the proposal back to Planning and Zoning because no specific reason was given for the denial.
At Thursday's meeting, the Commission discussed if they had the authority to deny the proposal if the subdivision met all codes and requirements.
According to the Commission, no action was required on Thursday and it is expected to be voted on again at the June 23rd meeting