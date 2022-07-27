Delaware State Police Investigators say they will not file any charges at this time against the Lyft driver who kicked passengers out his car in the middle of Coastal Highway in the early morning hours of July 17.
One of those passengers, 43-year-old Sidney Wolf of Clarksburg, MD was killed after he was struck by another car.
State Police say the Lyft driver has been cooperative during the investigation. However they did follow that whether or not charges will be filed will be determined as the investigation unfolds. This may take several months as the case continues to be investigated. Police they do not release the names of people involved unless they have been charged with a crime.
Wolf was a former staffer of former New York Governor (D) Andrew Cuomo. In a recent statement on Twitter Cuomo said, "Shocked & saddened to hear this tragic news. Sid was a phenomenal public servant who worked relentlessly for the betterment of all New Yorkers. My heart goes out to Lindsey & his two young daughters.
Cuomo later tweeted a GoFundMe link to help support Wolf's family.