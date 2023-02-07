MIDDLETOWN, Del.- Police are investigating after a gun was shot inside Appoquinimink High School during a basketball game Monday night.
According to Delaware State Police, troopers responded to the school shortly after 7 p.m. after a report of a shot fired.
Two troopers who were working at the game went into the hallway where a large fight was going on. Police say a handgun fell to the floor during the fight.
Then, the gun was fired after someone stepped on it and the bullet hit a wall.
No one was injured during the incident.
The suspects were last seen running from the school towards the football stadium. The number of suspects and how they were involved.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective B. Timmons at Troop 2 or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.