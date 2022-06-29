OCEAN CITY, Md - Ocean City is preparing for two events on July 5. The town is expecting a large gathering at both and have announced "No Parking" restrictions that will go into effect that day.
For the concert of American Idol and Salisbury native Jay Copeland scheduled for Northside Park, No Parking will run from 5:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. in the following areas:
- The north and south sides of 123rd Street between Coastal Highway and Jamaica Ave.
- The north and south sides of 125th Street between Coastal Highway and Jamaica Ave.
- The north and south sides of 127th Street between Coastal Highway and Jamaica Ave.
- The east side of Jamaica Avenue from 123rd Street north to 125th Street.
- The west side of Jamaica Avenue is from 125th Street to 127th Street.
- The east side of Jamaica Avenue from 127th Street to the road end near the entrance to the Department of Recreation and Parks’ maintenance complex.
For the Fireworks at Talbot St. and Beach, No Parking runs from 6:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m. at the following areas:
- Baltimore Ave and N. Division Street.
- 900 to 902 Philadelphia Ave.
- The north side of the 200 block of Dorchester Street.
- The 200 block of 1st
- South side of the 200 block of 2nd
- South St. Louis Ave between Dorchester Street and Talbot Street (Eastside).