FENWICK ISLAND, Del. — A young gray seal found injured on a beach here was later discovered to have been shot, prompting an investigation by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of Law Enforcement. Authorities are offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information that leads to a conviction.
The seal, which was discovered on April 19, initially showed signs of bite injuries from another animal. It was rescued by the Marine Education, Research, and Rehabilitation Institute, a NOAA stranding network partner, and taken to the National Aquarium’s facility in Ocean City for medical assessment. However, the seal later died from its injuries.
A necropsy revealed the animal had not only been bitten but also shot with a firearm. NOAA's Office of Law Enforcement is now seeking public assistance to find the person or persons responsible. They encourage anyone with information to call the NOAA Enforcement Hotline at 800-853-1964. To be eligible for the reward, callers must provide their name and contact details, although anonymous tips are also accepted.
Under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, it is illegal to harass, harm, or kill wild seals. Violations can result in penalties including fines up to $100,000 and one year in jail. The public is also urged to report any injured, entangled, or deceased marine mammals to the Greater Atlantic Marine Mammal Stranding Network at 866-755-6622.