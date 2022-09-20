Non-profits Step Up With Possibility of Migrants Arriving in Southern Delaware

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Local non-profits rushed to the Georgetown Coastal Airport as the possibility of a plane landing with migrants loomed.
The plane was the same one that transported migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard. Tuesday, the plane appeared to be charted to Sussex County, though one did not surface.
While there are no confirmed reports of the flight, the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services said they were ready at any time to accept the migrants.
"Should people arrive in our state, we are prepared meet their immediate needs," said Jill Fredel, a spokesperson for the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services.
Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service was on the scene with supplies like food, water, diapers and other things.
"What do [they] most need? if you are hungry we'll get [them] food. Do [they] need water. We will get [them] water," Diane Batchik said.
Other organization like Casa De Venezuela said they'll wait as long as possible, if this prospective plane ever does show up. Rossala Arteaga Lopenza said she is ready to open her arms to any migrant.
"I don't know if they will see me first...but if they do I hope to welcome them with a hug and a smile," she said.