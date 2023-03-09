Nonprofit Actively Works to Solve Milford's Housing Affordability Issue

LINCOLN, Del. - The Self Help Program with the local nonprofit, Milford Housing Development Corporation(MHDC), is working to increase housing affordability in the Milford area.
The program varies depending on each person's situation but according to MHDC, most participants finish their houses in about a year. The houses in this program are cheaper than buying because groups of four to six families work together to build each other's homes.
"Didn't know too much about building anything but I learned a lot and skills that I can use to teach my son - One thing we all had a common goal so those barriers were no issue" said Darry Hicks, someone from the program that officially moved into his home today.
The mortgages are USDA loans and since the houses are built by the owners, they receive great equity and subsidy, requiring no money out of pocket.
Ronisha Fraizer, who lived in an apartment for 17 years in Ellendale also got to move into her home today. Fraizer said this unique opportunity taught her a lot about home care while saving a lot of money, "People that I worked with to help build, they have been amazing. When one slacked, the other one picked up. Then I ended up having a baby so I was out until four days before it was time for me to have my baby, but I worked through it and had a lot of help. It's a lot easier when you have support. It's just... it's wonderful. Now I'm looking forward to something breaking or messing up because I'll be able to fix it myself!"
The average cost of one of these houses in the program is $220,000 for the owner but is valued at $280,000.
For more information on this program and what other affordable housing resources are available visit milfordhousing.com.