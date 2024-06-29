LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Seashore Parrot Head Club (DSPHC) presented a check to Pathways to Success (PTS) on Sunday, June 23, at The Wheelhouse in Lewes. This donation was the result of the club's hugely successful twenty-fifth Anniversary Boat Drinks Bacchanal held on Saturday, May 18, at Northbeach in Dewey Beach.
The annual event attracted over 400 Parrot Heads and party-goers from across the Eastern Seaboard. Entertainment was provided by Jimmy and the Parrots, a well-known Trop Rock band from New Jersey, adding to the festive atmosphere.
The DSPHC expressed gratitude to the volunteers, attendees, donors, sponsors, friends and partners who helped make the event a success. Over the years, the club has raised over $100,000 for local charities, including Higher Ground Outreach, Children's Beach House, Surfgimp Foundation and Grassroots Rescue.
The Delaware Seashore Parrot Head Club, founded in 1996, is a nonprofit organization with over 200 members dedicated to community involvement and charitable causes, all while embracing a trop-rock lifestyle inspired by Jimmy Buffett’s music and ethos.
Pathways to Success, based in Georgetown, focuses on preparing individuals for successful lives through mentoring and education, particularly in at-risk communities.
For more information about the Delaware Seashore Parrot Head Club, visit deseashorephc.com. To learn more about Pathways to Success, visit pathways-2-success.org.