BERLIN, Md. – In a heartfelt tribute this Independence Day, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has announced it has paid off the mortgage for the family of Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard, who was killed in the line of duty in 2022.
On June 12, 2022, Deputy Hilliard was pursuing an armed, convicted felon with an active fugitive warrant when he was shot and killed. He is survived by his wife, Tashica, and children: De'Aijah, Jersi and Trenton.
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off the mortgage on the Hilliard family's home in Berlin, which the nonprofit says they had chosen as their forever home before Deputy Hilliard’s death.
"Tunnel to Towers immediately took a huge burden off of me and my family by paying our mortgage," said Tashica. "When we lost Glenn, I was in the middle of nursing school, and Glenn was the sole provider for our family. We may have lost our family home if it were not for Tunnel to Towers."
Since her husband's passing, Tashica has completed nursing school and advocated for tax changes to benefit the families of fallen heroes.
"Deputy Hilliard was a law enforcement veteran who loved patrolling the streets of his community and lost his life while trying to stop a suspect from hurting anyone else," said Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. "This July 4th, we are honored to alleviate the financial burden of a mortgage for his family and allow them to continue to heal in the home they shared together."
The Tunnel to Towers Fallen First Responder Program pays off mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty, pass away from 9/11-related illnesses and leave behind young children.