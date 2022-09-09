REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The City of Rehoboth Beach says that Norfolk Street, between Bayard and Scarborough avenues, will close temporarily for a water main replacement.
The city says that work will begin on Monday, September 12th, and will last for several weeks. They say the road will be closed for cars driving through, but people that live on Norfolk street will still be able to drive to get to their houses.
According to the city, working hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, with signage and flaggers to help with traffic flow. They note that on-street parking will be restricted while they are working, but allowed in the evenings.
The city says that once work on the water main is complete, the street in that block, as well as Scarborough Avenue between Lake Drive and Hickman Street will be repaved.
The city is waiving property owners' permit fees for utility work on the relevant area of Norfolk Street that would otherwise close the road. The city says they should refer to a letter that was sent to them in August or call the public works department at 302-227-6181, extension 621 for more details.