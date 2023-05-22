GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Indian River School District says a new Spanish literacy program at North Georgetown Elementary aims to help infants and toddlers develop the literacy skills they will need once they start school by exposing them to literacy in their native language at an even younger age.
The school's Multilingual Learner Coordinator, Jennifer Nein, created “Leemelo." The name of the program means "read it to me" in English.
“Having a strong foundation in their native language is hugely impactful on a child’s ability to learn a second language and become both bilingual and biliterate,” Nein says.
The district says nearly 75 percent of North Georgetown's student population is Hispanic/Latino.
North Georgetown Principal Sarah Green says even if parents are non-English speakers, it is crucial for them to read to children in their native language to build strong vocabularies.
The six-week program meets every Wednesday after school through the end of May.