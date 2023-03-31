North Millsboro Bypass Breaks Ground

MILLSBORO, Del.- The long discussed North Millsboro bypass broke ground today.
The project includes an overpass with a two-lane two an a half mile long road that connects to Route 24 and bridge over Millsboro pond and and the Norfolk Southern Railroad.
DelDOT says this project aims to help alleviate traffic congestion and improve safety. Discussions on this project go all the way back to the 1990s.
Project Manager Mark Whiteside says Millsboro is one of the fastest growing communities in the entire state, and this project has been needed for years.
"We know Millsboro is one of the worst bottlenecks in Sussex County, and this is supposed to help alleviate that," he said. "Specifically with truck traffic."
One neighbor that lives nearby the soon to be site of the bypass did not want to give his name, but said he did not like the idea of having a highway by his house.
But another neighbor, Frederick Manuel, said this project will be a welcomed addition to Millsboro.
"I think we really need it for the traffic and the people moving here, so I think it will be real good to have a bypass coming through."
DelDOT says the project is scheduled to be finished by the summer of 2025, but it is aiming to be complete by Memorial Day.