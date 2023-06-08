DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has announced that northern Delaware has reached a code maroon air quality level due to smoke from Canadian fires.
The department says that a code maroon indicated by levels between 301 and 500 on the Air Quality Index. Sussex county is currently code purple, which means that levels are between 201 and 300 on the same Index.
The department, along with the Department of Health and Social Services and the Division of Public Health, are urging Delawareans in areas with hazardous air quality to stay indoors.
“Right now, we need everyone to be safe, especially Delawareans with increased risk from this very unhealthy air,” said Secretary DNREC Shawn M. Garvin. “We love to get outdoors, especially here in Delaware, but today is not the day. Delawareans should spend this time indoors as much as possible.”
For those who must be outdoors, the department says to wear a properly-fitted N95 or KN95 mask to help reduce exposure from particulate matter. They say cloth masks will not provide adequate protection.
DNREC also encourages Delawareans to sign up for air quality alerts at de.gov/aqi.