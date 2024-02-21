Ocean City, MD – "Not for sale" that's what the town of Ocean City is telling the company U.S. Wind.
Ocean City has turned down a $2m dollar pay package from the energy company. Had they accepted the money it would have been paid out over a 20 year period. It also would have come with certain strings attached, namely the town's officials would not make any negative comments or objections to the U.S. Winds proposed project. That same offer has been extended to a number of coastal towns and cities in Delaware as well.
U.S. Wind is planning on building 940 turbines 10.9 miles off the coast of Ocean City.
Mayor Rick Meehan has been a longtime opponent of the wind project and in a statement today said “Respectfully the future of the Town of Ocean City cannot be bought and we intend to continue to do what is necessary to protect the interests of our residents, property owners and future generations.”