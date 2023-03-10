Notice of Violation Deadline for Pine Haven Extended

LINCOLN, Del. - Today in Pine Haven they were supposed to have a wastewater solution. They were supposed to have untreated wastewater fenced off.
Requirements like these from DNREC's Notice of Violation issued in December continue to disrupt the lives of those living in Pine Haven. But no one is in trouble, for now.
In a statement from the General Manager of Pine Haven, Harvey Elliot, he said the owner's, "-received a 30-day extension from DNREC to allow the design engineer to complete the plans in place for the new wastewater tank that will be installed."
Those who occupied lots that flooded from the septic problems, have moved.
Kathy Barr kept a bottle of water that came from her faucet about a month ago, still orange and murky like she said it often is to this day.
"You can get the smell of sulfur, an egg smell, and sometimes a metal smell." said Barr.
Others living in Pine Haven expressed their ongoing concern for the water conditions here and think the owners, Blue Beach Bungalow DE LLC, aren't doing enough to fix the problem.
But others say it is the previous owner to blame, "They're really trying to be on top of it - and my feelings with Blue Water is that they're doing everything they can."
DNREC said that the extension was granted to Blue Beach Bungalows since they have been performing corrective actions, submitting required records, and have been responsive when the division of water has provided further notification of surfacing issues. A corrective action plan and wastewater management timelines will now be due April 10.